All Assam Students’ Union demands probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances linked with the untimely demise of heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters, AASU president Utpal Sarma stated that the inquiry must be watertight and transparent and should not shield anyone, emphasizing that organizers of the Singapore event had to bear both moral and national responsibilities, since Zubeen was not merely an artiste but a cultural treasure of Assam.

Sarma underlined that if lapses occurred in upholding that responsibility, the people of Assam would never accept it and the truth must be brought to light. He added that all those named in the FIR must be brought under the ambit of investigation and punishment meted to the guilty, if any.

AASU members also inspected the cremation site at Kamarkuchi in Hatimura near Sonapur, with Sarma remarking that the world-class memorial must reflect the artiste’s depth of spirit and his soulful nature.

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon urged everyone to bid farewell to the beloved singer with dignity and respect. Chief Advisor of AASU Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya stressed that the memorials at Jorhat and Hatimura must be developed with equal importance so that admirers from across the state, country and the world can connect with the artiste’s lasting legacy.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's Final Farewell Live in Assam