All Assam Students’ Union demands Swift Probe into Manipur Musician’s Killing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has expressed outrage over the alleged brutal killing of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in New Delhi and demanded a swift and impartial investigation into the case.

In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma questioned why the safety of people from the Northeast continued to be a concern in the national capital. He described the killing as a serious incident and said merely expressing condolences or delaying the investigation would not be acceptable.

Sarma demanded that the authorities not only arrest the accused but also ensure that the charges were proved in court and that the guilty received exemplary punishment.

He said people from the Northeast wanted security and justice rather than assurances, and called upon the government to take concrete measures to ensure justice for Singh’s family.

Sarma also criticised incidents of alleged harassment, discrimination and violence against people from the Northeast and called for greater unity among the region’s people across the country to collectively protest against injustice. He expressed condolences to Singh’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

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