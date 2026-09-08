‘No Regrets, No Apology’: Ramanujan Goswami Shows No Remorse Over Wife’s Killing

Guwahati: Ramanujan Goswami, who is accused of allegedly murdering his wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami, in Hatigaon, showed no remorse while speaking to the media on Tuesday and made threatening remarks about her and another man.

Speaking to reporters, Goswami allegedly said, “I have no regrets and no apology.” He also reportedly said, “I feel very good after killing Riya.” He further threatened that after being released from jail, he would allegedly attack the man he referred to as her ‘sugar daddy’.

Goswami allegedly told reporters that he had killed his wife and warned, “I will cut him too, if I come out of jail.” His remarks reportedly came after he was brought to Hatigaon Police Station in connection with the case, where he allegedly behaved aggressively and misbehaved with journalists.

Riya Talukdar Goswami was allegedly murdered at a rented flat in the Basisthapur area of Hatigaon, Guwahati. As per police statement , family members contacted Hatigaon Police Station at around 9.45 pm on Sunday after they were unable to reach Riya and her husband.

Goswami, an Uber driver, later surrendered to police and allegedly confessed to the killing. Police said he claimed that frequent disputes between the couple had led to tensions. He also allegedly accused Riya of maintaining contact with a former lover, which he claimed was a source of conflict.

Hatigaon Police have registered a case (PS Case No. 202/26), and an investigation is underway.