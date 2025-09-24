All Assam Students’ Union Demands Truth behind Zubeen’s Death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state of Assam was gripped by grief and unity as legendary singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest on Tuesday in Sonapur’s Kamarkuchi. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer, describing him as the voice and soul of the Assamese people.

Speaking to reporters, AASU president Utpal Sarma called the day of Garg’s passing a dark chapter in Assam’s history, saying the tragedy transcended religion, politics and organizations, uniting every Assamese as one dignified community. “Zubeen Da’s thoughts and ideas are themselves a tribute from one generation to another. If we now begin dividing ourselves in the name of religion or politics, it will no longer remain a tribute to him,” Sarma said. He added that real homage lies in preserving Zubeen Da’s creativity through research and by inspiring new generations to carry forward his legacy of harmony.

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon remarked that Zubeen Da had given much to the Assamese society and now it has been the responsibility of the people to take his vision forward across generations. He stressed that if there is any mystery surrounding his death, the truth must come out.

Chief Advisor of AASU Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya said Zubeen Garg would remain the soul of Assam and that the people’s demand for an impartial investigation could not be ignored. “No one can escape the scrutiny of the law, and justice must be ensured,” he stated.

Also Read: Assam: Ashes of singer Zubeen Garg kept in safe custody