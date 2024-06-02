All Assam Students Union felicitates meritorious students in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union organised an event at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre Machkhowa on Saturday to felicitate the meritorious students of the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The student body felicitates the students who scored 580 marks or more in the high school leaving certificate examination and 470 (for science or humanities streams) or 460 (for commerce streams) in the higher secondary examination conducted by the state board. The coordinators for the schools were also felicitated during this event.

