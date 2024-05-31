All Assam Students’ Union stage protests against electricity tariff hike

TANGLA: Along with other parts of the state, the members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged protest against the power department and burnt the effigy of State Power Minister, Nandita Garlosa across various parts of Udalguri district on Thursday. The members of AASU held protest in Rowta, Tangla, Kalaigaon and Udalguri to express their dissatisfaction over prolonged power cuts in the state.

Pertinently, for several days, residents have been grappling with frequent power outages, causing inconvenience and disruption to daily life. The protest was also in response to excessive tariff hikes of electricity by APDCL. Udalguri chapter AASU general secretary, Madhurjya Sarma asserted that the ruling government and the power minister have miserably failed to meet the aspirations and necessities of the common people. “There have been irregular and prolonged power cuts which have thrown the life of citizens out of gear,” he added. Across the places, the local police personnel intervened to obstruct the protesters and douse the effigy of the State Power Minister. Dipjyoti Nath, a state executive member of AASU, participating in the protest in Rowta said, “The electricity department has only focused on increasing tariffs rather than ensuring a regular supply of electricity. The department disrupts electricity service for hours even during extreme heat, when the public is suffering, the department does not ensure a smooth supply of electricity.” The students body members further asserted that if the department doesn’t ensure regular electricity supply soon, they will launch a strong agitation against the department.

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh and Lahowal unit on Thursday staged a protest programme near APDCL office in Dibrugarh against frequent power cuts in the state. The students’ body burnt the effigy of state power minister Nandita Garsola for failing to run the power department.

The members of the students’ body holding placards and banners raised slogan against the government for failing to solve frequent power cuts.

“Frequent power cuts and sudden hike in power tariff has become a burden for the people of the state. Due to frequent power cuts the students are facing problem in their studies. We want the resignation of Nandita Garsola because she failed to solve the power cuts problem,” said an AASU leader.

LAKHIMPUR: The North Lakhimpur regional unit of the AASU staged the protest programme at the Main Chariali of North Lakhimpur town. During the demonstration, the protesters burnt the effigy of the APDCL and shouted number of slogans flaying the Government of Assam, Electricity Department, Power Minister Nandita Garlosa regarding the issue. They demanded the government to regularize Irregular power supply. While leading the demonstration North Lakhimpur regional AASU president Pinku Bordoloi said, “The Electricity Department has not paid attention to regularizing electricity supply except increasing in the tariffs. The department has disrupted power services for 16/17 hours a day. The department does not provide electricity supply even when the people were struggling in the scorching heat a few days ago. At present, power supply is disrupted in the pretext of storm and rain”.

On the other hand, general secretary Abhijit Buragohain said that the irregular power supply has been hampering the studies of the students. He demanded the Government of Assam to reduce power tariff. The protesters warned the department that they would launch an intensified protest against the department if it does not regularize the electricity supply soon. The protest aimed to draw attention to the plight of the people suffering from the lack of electricity and served as a reminder to government authorities of their responsibility to ensure the provision of essential services to citizens.

