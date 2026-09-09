All Assam Students’ Union Marks Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) observed the birth centenary of legendary singer and musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika across Assam on Tuesday through commemorative programmes organised by its district units.

AASU held tribute programmes at district headquarters in the morning, where 100 artists, students and distinguished personalities performed Hazarika’s iconic song Manuhe Manuhor Babe.

In Guwahati, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the central tribute programme at Dighalipukhuri Park. He lit a ceremonial lamp at Hazarika’s statue, paid tribute and planted a sapling in the presence of AASU leaders.

The AASU central leadership later visited Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha at Jalukbari and paid tribute to the artiste.

In the evening, AASU organised ‘Uddipana’ at the Dighalipukhuri statue site, featuring performances of Hazarika’s songs by selected college singers from across Assam, along with top vocalists from Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University and the inter-college youth festival.

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