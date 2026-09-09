PM Modi Pays Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on His 100th Birth Anniversary

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "His voice varied the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. Through his music, he beautifully gave expressions to the thoughts and spirits of countless people. His songs brought people closer. Bhupenda's life and works will continue to inspire generations."

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