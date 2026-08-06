All Assam Students’ Union seeks Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday urged the Assam Government to introduce special relief measures for students affected by the recent floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

In a letter to Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon said students from flood-hit areas continued to face severe hardship despite the resumption of regular classes.

The union requested the Government to bear the tuition fees of affected students in subsequent semesters and extend the Fee Waiver Scheme to eligible students who are currently not covered. It also sought a one-time relaxation of the mandatory 75 per cent attendance requirement to allow affected students to appear for examinations and urged institutions to conduct additional classes later, if necessary.

AASU further appealed for an extension of hostel admission deadlines, stating that many students from the affected areas were unable to complete the admission process.

The union said the devastation caused by the floods had made life extremely difficult for the public and that students from the affected areas were struggling alongside their parents to secure shelter and livelihoods.

The student body urged the Government to provide timely support to ensure that students did not suffer academically while their families recovered from the floods.

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