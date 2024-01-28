All Assam Students’ Union stages bicycle rally in protest

Teaching mathematics, science in English

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As part of its series of agitations against the State Government’s move to teach mathematics and science from Class VI onwards in English, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a statewide bicycle rally today.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said in a statement that the students’ body would not compromise on issues related to the mother tongue. He said, “The AASU and the people of Assam will not accept if the Chief Minister and the Minister compromise on the issue of the Assamese language. The State Government will have to roll back its decision to impose English medium in vernacular schools in the state. Our agitation will continue.”

AASU general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “We will stage statewide demonstrations on February 1 and burn the effigy of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on February 5 in protest against the government’s move to introduce English medium in the vernacular schools in the state. Following these will be hunger strikes and citizen meetings. The State Government will have to stop this conspiracy, or else our agitations will see no end.”