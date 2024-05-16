All Assam Students Union stages protest against hike in prices of food items

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union staged protests across the state against the inflation in the price of essential food items and medicines. Staging protests across all the district units, the organisation mentioned that the state government has failed miserably in terms of keeping the prices under control and demanded that action be taken immediately to stop the same.

President Utpal Sharma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua said this inflation has caused many problems for the citizens and made their daily lives very difficult.

Adding to that, although the state government hears and sees everything, they have failed to take any action in this direction. They also mentioned that while the market prices are on fire, the government continues to sleep peacefully, not paying heed to the citizens.