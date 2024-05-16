All Assam Students Union stages protest against hike in prices of food items

Guwahati: The All Assam Students Union staged protests across the state against the inflation in the price of essential food items and medicines. Staging protests across all the district units, the organisation mentioned that the state government has failed miserably in terms of keeping the prices under control and demanded that action be taken immediately to stop the same.
President Utpal Sharma and general secretary Sankarjyoti Barua said this inflation has caused many problems for the citizens and made their daily lives very difficult.
Adding to that, although the state government hears and sees everything, they have failed to take any action in this direction. They also mentioned that while the market prices are on fire, the government continues to sleep peacefully, not paying heed to the citizens.
The Nagaon District unit of a student organization held a protest called 'Bikhubh- Karyasushi' near the District Commissioner's office on Wednesday. They strongly criticized the BJP-led state government for failing to control price hikes in the state.
Over a hundred students and other district members of the organization participated in the protest, chanting slogans against the government.
The district leaders of the organization accused the government of exploiting the people with decisions that are not in the public interest. They urged the government to exempt the people from unexpected price hikes, especially in essential commodities and life-saving drugs.
The organization also warned the government that if it does not control the prices of essential commodities and life-saving medicines, they will start a large-scale democratic movement against the government's anti-public actions in the future.
The AASU (All Assam Students' Union) protest rally against the high prices of essential goods in the state was led by Samiran Phukan, Assistant Secretary of the AASU Central Committee, Manobjit Hazarika, President, and Dipankar Saikia, Secretary, of the Sivasagar District Students’ Union.
During the rally, students wore garlands made of onions and potatoes around their necks and carried plates and dishes.
They chanted slogans against the BJP government, accusing it of failing to control the price increases of items like potatoes, onions, medicines, edible oil, and other essentials.
