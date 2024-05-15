Assam CM Not In Favour Of Outsourcing Cotton University's Properties, Instructs Authorities To Halt Plans

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly expressed his opposition to the idea of outsourcing the properties belonging to Cotton University.
In this regard, a fresh directive has been issued to the university authorities by the Assam CM, asking them to refrain from going ahead with this plan.
CM Sarma highlighted that Cotton College University embodies the rich legacy of Cotton College.
He assured that the Assam government would not grant permission to outsource the university's properties to any private entities or organizations.
The university authorities were instructed to immediately halt any such ongoing activity.
Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share his views regarding this matter.
"Cotton College University carries the rich legacy of Cotton College. The Assam Government will not allow outsourcing its properties to any private individuals or organizations. The University authority must stop any such exercise immediately," the Assam CM wrote on his X handle.
This comes after the Cotton University was allegedly considering to lease out land belonging to the University so as to generate revenue.
After deliberating on it, a panel was formed to look for ‘space allocations within the university premises.
As per reports, the decision to lease out the land within the varsity was taken on March 8, 2024, in the 34th Executive Council Meeting where a Standing Committee was constituted in order to figure out the space allocation in university premises to outside parties for generation of revenue.
Meanwhile reacting to the news, the Registrar of Cotton University in a press release stated- "It is unfortunate that a notification issued by the authorities of Cotton University recently has led to controversy and concern about proposed modes of facilitation and services for the student community. The notification centred around the constitution of a Standing Committee intended to evaluate and scrutinize the prospects and possibilities of bringing in a few parties to cater to student and academic needs. However, the news circulated on May 14, 2024 by a section of the media regarding the institution's land, extrapolating from the content of the notification, have been misreported and are false and baseless. The institution and its stakeholders reiterate that they have no intention of causing confusion or any form of alarm in the minds of the public regarding the integrity and well-being of Cotton University."