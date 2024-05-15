Assam CM Not In Favour Of Outsourcing Cotton University's Properties, Instructs Authorities To Halt Plans

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly expressed his opposition to the idea of outsourcing the properties belonging to Cotton University.

In this regard, a fresh directive has been issued to the university authorities by the Assam CM, asking them to refrain from going ahead with this plan.

CM Sarma highlighted that Cotton College University embodies the rich legacy of Cotton College.

He assured that the Assam government would not grant permission to outsource the university's properties to any private entities or organizations.