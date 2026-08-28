All Assam Students’ Union Stages Protests over Rising Prices of Essentials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged protest marches at district headquarters across Assam on Thursday, demanding immediate measures to control and reduce the prices of essential commodities.

In Guwahati, the All Kamrup (Metro) District Students’ Union, under the aegis of the All Guwahati Students’ Union, took out a march from the AASU headquarters at Swahid Nyas in Uzan Bazar towards Lamb Road and Jorpukhuri. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against the Government over the rising prices of daily necessities.

Speaking to the media, AASU president Utpal Sarma said the protests were organised against the unchecked increase in prices, which had placed an additional burden on the common people. He said the prices of onions, mustard oil, sugar and other essential commodities had risen sharply.

Sarma said the price rise had come amid a severe flood situation in Assam, with the economies of more than three districts badly affected. He alleged that the Government should have taken stronger measures to control prices and provide relief to flood-affected people.

He also criticised the Government over increases in electricity, medicine and construction material costs. Sarma further alleged that claims regarding fee waivers and other schemes had been contradicted by measures requiring some students with backlogs or failed attempts to pay fees.

The AASU president demanded greater intervention by the Supply Department to regulate prices in the markets. Citing differences in broiler chicken prices across Guwahati markets, he alleged that effective price control was lacking.

The protests were held under the slogans “Fire of price rise in the market, anguish among the people” and “Bankrupt economy, inefficient government”. The organisation demanded that the Government reduce the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the public.

Also Read: AASU Launches Statewide Protests Today Over Soaring Prices of Essential Commodities