All Assam Students’ Union takes out Bike Rally against CAA in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 other organizations of the state took out a bike rally in all district headquarters in the state today in protest against the proposed implementation of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

In Guwahati, AASU’s chief adviser Samujal Bhattacharjya, president Utpal Sarma, and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah led the rally.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said that the people of Assam and other states in the Northeast would not accept the CAA. The imposition of the Act in Assam would lead to democratic agitation, besides the legal battle.

The AASU and 30 other organizations will light earthen lamps in all areas of the state on March 8 in memory of the five martyrs of the anti-CAA agitation in the state. Tomorrow, the AASU and other organizations will pledge again not to allow the sacrifice of the martyrs of the anti-CAA agitation to go to waste.

