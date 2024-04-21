All Assam Students' Union wants restoration of merit lists in HSLC and HS results

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has congratulated the candidates who have been successful in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Examinations, 2024. The AASU urged the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) to restore the merit list as it was earlier. This year, the SEBA declared the five top candidates in order of merit, compared to 20 ranks earlier.

A joint statement to the media issued by AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, "We have congratulated the successful candidates, their teachers, and their parents. We have urged the candidates who could not qualify for the examination not to be frustrated and try again for the next sitting."

The statement further said, "We want SEBA to publish a merit list, as was the case earlier, as that ignites a sense of competition among the students in rural and urban areas. The SEBA published only the top five candidates in order of merit. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is also going to declare the final HS results soon. We urge the AHSEC to publish the names of rank holders as they were earlier."

