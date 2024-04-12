All Guwahati Students' Union to host Mukoli Bihu Celebration on April 13 in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Guwahati Students' Union is all set to host a grand Mukoli Bihu celebration at the historic Judge Field on April 13, on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

Scheduled to commence at 10:15 am, the festivities will kick off with the hoisting of the the hoisting of the Bihu flag by distinguished lyricist and music director, Prashanta Bordoloi, and will be accompanied by the hoisting of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) flag by Utpal Sharma, President of AASU. AASU's General Secretary, Sankar Jyoti Baruah, paid tribute to the martyrs.

The event will recognise and celebrate individuals who have brought glory to Assam through their remarkable achievements. Padmashree Awardee Parbati Barua, Dron Bhuyan, Sarbeshwar Basumatary, Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Dulal Roy, and others will be felicitated for their outstanding contributions across various fields and will be felicitated by AASU Chief Advisor, Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya.

The Mukoli Bihu celebration will feature cultural performances by 100 youths from the Mishing community showcasing the vibrant "Gumrag Dance" and 100 Garo youths presenting the "Wangala Dance." Additionally, attendees will be treated to the melodious tunes of the many Bihu Husori Dols, adding to the festive spirit. One of the segments of the event will be the special performance of the title 'Ekazoli Shraddhanjali.

The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) extends a warm invitation to all eminent artists, litterateurs, sportspersons, and distinguished citizens of Assam to join in the festivities.

Also Read: Bohag Bihu 2024: History, Significance and Celebration of Assam’s Vibrant Rongali Bihu (sentinelassam.com)