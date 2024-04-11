Bohag Bihu 2024: History, Significance and Celebration of Assam’s Vibrant Rongali Bihu

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is a major festival of Assam that welcomes the harvesting season and marks the onset of the Assamese New Year with a tapestry of colourful rituals, lively festivities, and heartfelt celebrations.

It holds a significant place within Assamese cultural heritage, serving as a pivotal event that extends beyond mere festivity to symbolize themes of renewal and communal spirit.

Among the three major Bihu festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu claims the top position as the occasion is celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm and fervour throughout the state.

It is a time when families come together, homes are adorned with vibrant decorations, and communities unite in a collective embrace of joy, gratitude, and hope for the future.

This year, the anticipated Bohag Bihu, a vibrant festival of Assam, will be celebrated from 14th April till 20th April 2024.