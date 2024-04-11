Bohag Bihu 2024: History, Significance and Celebration of Assam’s Vibrant Rongali Bihu

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is a major festival of Assam that welcomes the harvesting season and marks the onset of the Assamese New Year with a tapestry of colourful rituals, lively festivities, and heartfelt celebrations.
It holds a significant place within Assamese cultural heritage, serving as a pivotal event that extends beyond mere festivity to symbolize themes of renewal and communal spirit.
Among the three major Bihu festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu claims the top position as the occasion is celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm and fervour throughout the state.
It is a time when families come together, homes are adorned with vibrant decorations, and communities unite in a collective embrace of joy, gratitude, and hope for the future.
This year, the anticipated Bohag Bihu, a vibrant festival of Assam, will be celebrated from 14th April till 20th April 2024.
Bohag Bihu 2024: History and Significance
The origins of Bohag Bihu stretch back to ancient times, reflecting Assam's agricultural legacy. Traditionally intertwined with farming cycles, this festival aligns with the start of the Assamese New Year and the onset of spring. Falling in April, Bohag Bihu inaugurates the Assamese month of Bohag.
However, Bohag Bihu holds significance beyond agriculture, deeply ingrained in Assamese culture and society. It serves as a period of revival, communal bonding, and cultural rejuvenation. It is a time when communities come together to share traditions, strengthen social ties, and express gratitude for the blessings of life.
Bohag Bihu 2024: Rituals and Celebrations
During the festivities, there is a spirited display of traditional Assamese folk songs and dances, including the lively Bihu dance and the joyous Husori. The atmosphere is filled with the rhythmic sounds of the dhol (drum) and the melodious tunes of the pepa (flute), creating a vibrant ambiance that encapsulates the richness of Assamese culture.
People dress up in vibrant traditional attire. Women wear beautiful makhela sador, while the men wear dhoti-kurta and adorn themselves with gamosa.
Bohag Bihu is a richly layered festival, showcasing a tapestry of rituals, traditions, and cultural performances. The festivities unfold over seven days, known as 'Xaat Bihu,' each imbued with its unique significance and customs.
Goru Bihu: During Goru Bihu, villagers gather their cattle at a water source, where they are thoroughly washed using turmeric and black gram paste. Following the cleansing ritual, the cattle are fed various vegetables as a token of gratitude for their assistance in yielding a successful harvest.
Prayers are offered to acknowledge their contribution. Later in the evening, the animals are returned to their sheds and treated to special delicacies like Bor Pitha.
Manuh Bihu: During Manuh Bihu, people partake in traditional rituals such as bathing with turmeric, cleaning their households, and donning traditional attire. They visit relatives to seek blessings from elders and exchange gifts.
It's customary for families to present elders with Bihuwan or Gamusa cloth as a mark of respect. Additionally, many families inscribe Sanskrit mantras on Nahar leaves and conceal them on their rooftops, symbolically seeking protection from natural elements.
Gosain Bihu: People observe Gosain Bihu, the third day, devoted to religious observances and seeking divine blessings for a fruitful year ahead. Temples witness a flurry of activity as worshippers flock to offer prayers.
Mela Bihu: Mela Bihu epitomizes community spirit with bustling gatherings and vibrant fairs. Local markets come alive with cultural displays, while traditional sports and games foster a sense of friendship among participants.
Kutum Bihu: On this day, people visit their friends and loved ones and visit them for lunch and dinner. They offer sweets and deliciously cooked traditional delicacies to one another.
Senehi Bihu: On Senehi Bihu, friendships are celebrated and social bonds are strengthened. Visits to friends' homes, exchange of gifts, and heartfelt conversations highlight the essence of friendship.
Chera Bihu: Chera Bihu, symbolizes renewal and new beginnings. Old belongings are discarded, signifying the shedding of the past and embracing the opportunities of the future.
Bohag Bihu, or Rongali Bihu, isn't just a festival; it's a celebration of life, unity, and Assamese heritage. Rooted in Assam's essence, it features diverse rituals and traditions.
During Bohag Bihu, Assamese communities come together to strengthen bonds, pay respect to the elders and deities, and welcome the new year with hope and joy.
Bohag Bihu 2024- FAQs:
1. When is Bohag Bihu celebrated?
- Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu will be celebrated from 14th April till 20th April 2024.
2. How is Bohag Bihu celebrated?
- Bohag Bihu, a vibrant festival of Assam, is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. People celebrate this auspicious occasion with their family and friends and indulge in rich festivities.
3. What is Goru Bihu?
- Goru Bihu is the first day of the seven-day Bihu festival in Assam. It is a day dedicated to honouring and thanking cattle for their role in farming. Cattle receive special care, including bathing and offerings of vegetables and rice.