Assam: Guwahati city to host triennial General Council of AIBOC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, Assam State Unit mentioned that it is immensely proud to announce hosting its maiden Triennial General Council of the All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at Panjabari in Guwahati, which will be in session from July 7 to July 9, 2024.

AIBOC, an umbrella organisation, boasts a membership strength of around 3,25,000 members, comprising officers from the Public Sector and Old Generation Private Sector Banks. The 13th General Council of the Confederation has been convened in view of the huge significance that the North Eastern Region has assumed in the financial parlance of the country in recent times.

The meeting assumes even more pride considering the fact that Rupam Roy, who himself hails from the Northeast, is at the helm of the AIBOC after assuming the charge of the General Secretary of AIBOC since December 2022. Furthermore, the SBIOA NEC will also endeavour to showcase the rich cultural and linguistic diversity of the North-Eastern Region through several programmes curated for the said meeting.

“We reiterate our heartfelt pride towards hosting this meet at Guwahati that will add even more jewels in the crown of North East India where bank officers cutting across the banking fraternity count more than 1000 delegates shall conglomerate for a 3-day-long programme slated for brainstorming and generating ideas to counter challenges that the financial sector as a whole and the banking sector, in particular, has been facing,” mentioned AIBOC.

