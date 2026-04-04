All India Gorkha League Backs AJP's Kunki Chowdhury for Guwahati Central Constituency

The All India Gorkha League has thrown its weight behind Kunki Chowdhury, the official candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha alliance, for the upcoming Guwahati Central constituency election.

The organisation announced its unconditional support in a formal statement, saying the decision followed a detailed assessment of all candidates contesting from the seat.

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