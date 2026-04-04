All India Gorkha League Backs AJP's Kunki Chowdhury for Guwahati Central Constituency

The All India Gorkha League has thrown its weight behind Kunki Chowdhury, the official candidate of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha alliance, for the upcoming Guwahati Central constituency election.
The organisation announced its unconditional support in a formal statement, saying the decision followed a detailed assessment of all candidates contesting from the seat.
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The AIGL pointed to Chowdhury's academic profile as a key factor in its endorsement. She holds a Master's degree in Educational Leadership from University College London and has an academic association with NMIMS Mumbai — qualifications the League described as evidence of both her capability and global perspective.
The organisation also highlighted her youth-centric political approach, noting that her emphasis on inclusivity, technology-driven governance, and issues relevant to younger voters aligns with the aspirations of a changing electorate.
The League extended its support within the framework of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha — an alliance that includes the Indian National Congress and Raijor Dal alongside the AJP.
The organisation expressed confidence that Chowdhury's leadership would promote unity and ensure meaningful representation of diverse communities in the constituency, including the Gorkha population of Guwahati Central.
The statement also drew attention to Chowdhury's lineage as a factor in the League's decision. Her mother, Sujata Gurung, is linked to prominent historical figures including Damber Singh Gurung — founder of the AIGL and a member of the Constituent Assembly — and Ari Bahadur Gurung, a noted legal figure associated with the framing of India's Constitution.
The AIGL urged its members and the wider electorate to support Chowdhury, stating that the endorsement is driven by a shared commitment to development and welfare for all communities in the constituency.