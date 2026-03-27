Guwahati Central 2026: BJP Veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta vs 27-Year-Old AJP Debutante Kunki Chowdhury

Chowdhury's entry into politics was not planned. For five to six years before this election, she was managing her family's non-profit society, which runs several educational institutions across Assam.

"I never imagined entering politics. When the opportunity came from AJP, I felt it was the right moment to step forward," she said.

Her campaign has zeroed in on the basics that she argues have been overlooked for too long. "Garbage management, drainage, primary healthcare, and government schools have seen little real improvement and require better planning and resource allocation," she noted.

Positioning herself as a Gen-Z candidate, she made a pointed observation about the gap between those in power and the people they serve. "The older generation has contributed significantly, but there is a growing gap between governance and the public. Young leaders can bring innovative solutions," she said.

To back that up, Chowdhury has launched the #KnockEveryDoor campaign — a door-to-door outreach initiative designed to listen to residents directly and share her development vision. The response on its opening day was described as positive, with coverage set to expand in the days ahead.