All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati Launches Clinical Trial Unit

GUWAHATI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati inaugurated its Clinical Trial Unit (CTU) on October 15, 2025, marking a major step toward advancing high-quality, ethical, and patient-centered clinical research in the Northeast India.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati, Prof Dr Ashok Puranik, said, “This Clinical Trial Unit strengthens our mission to translate science into better health outcomes. It will enable investigators to conduct rigorous studies that address regional and national health priorities.”

He added that the CTU will catalyse investigator-initiated trials and sponsor-led studies, improve patient access to cutting-edge therapies, and build a sustainable research talent pipeline.

It will also promote multi-centre collaborations with national networks and global partners to address diseases of regional and national significance, stated a press release.

