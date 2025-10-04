AIIMS Guwahati begins special campaign 5.0 with Focus on Cleanliness and E-Waste Management

GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati has launched a series of activities under Special Campaign 5.0, being observed nationwide from October 2 to 31. The campaign, which aims to institutionalize Swachhata (cleanliness) and reduce backlog in government offices, is being implemented in two phases — the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to 30 and the Implementation Phase from October 2 to 31.

During the ongoing Implementation Phase, AIIMS Guwahati is giving special focus to the disposal of e-waste in line with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. Along with this, the institute is also working on efficient space utilization, improved record management and ensuring overall cleanliness in and around offices.

To create greater awareness, the institute will conduct programs on healthy lifestyle practices and e-waste management for its staff and students, as well as in nearby schools and colleges. Preventive health check-ups for employees and their families are also being organized, while measures such as smart scrap handling, expedited file disposal, grievance redressal, promotion of digitized records and cyber security awareness campaigns are being actively pursued.

Through these initiatives, AIIMS Guwahati seeks to contribute to a cleaner, healthier, and more efficient work environment, while also spreading the message of responsible and sustainable practices to the wider community, stated a press release.

