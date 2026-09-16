All India Mahila Congress Marks 42nd Foundation Day in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 42nd Foundation Day of the All India Mahila Congress was celebrated at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday with a discussion session chaired by Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Meera Borthakur.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Former MP Abdul Khaleque and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Media Department chairman Bedabrat Bora attended as speakers.

Khaleque said women had played an important role in strengthening the country and highlighted the Congress’ role in providing opportunities to women. He recalled that Begum Abida Ahmed, daughter of Assam and wife of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, was the first national president of the All India Mahila Congress, established in 1984.

Bora paid tribute to prominent women from Assam’s history, including Kanaklata Barua, Mula Gabharu, Bhogeswari Phukanani, Padmavati Devi Phukanani, Pushpalata Das and Chandraprabha Saikiani. He said women in Assam had provided leadership to society and the nation since the freedom movement.

Dhubri MLA Baby Begum, Zilla Parishad member Muni Ara Begum and senior leader Balika Lahan Pegu also addressed the gathering and appreciated initiatives taken by Borthakur to strengthen the Mahila Congress at the grassroots level. Borthakur thanked office-bearers and workers of the Pradesh Mahila Congress for their cooperation in advancing and empowering women.

Later, a Mahila Congress delegation led by Borthakur visited the residence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and felicitated him. Gogoi conveyed his greetings to the organisation’s office-bearers and members on the occasion.

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