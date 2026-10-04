All India United Democratic Front Marks 22nd Foundation Day across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Saturday observed its 22nd Foundation Day across Assam, marking the anniversary of the party’s establishment on October 3, 2005, with programmes organised by its district committees and at its central office in Guwahati.

The celebrations at the party’s central office began with the hoisting of the AIUDF flag by party vice-president Aowal Majid.

Addressing the gathering, Majid recalled the circumstances surrounding the formation of the party and paid tribute to those who had made sacrifices for the organisation. He also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the party for the people at different times.

Members and office-bearers of the AIUDF central committee, along with representatives and members of the party’s student organisation, attended the Foundation Day programme. Similar Foundation Day programmes were also held by AIUDF district committees across Assam.

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