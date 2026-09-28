BJP, AIUDF Set for Direct Contest in Nagaon By-Election: Rupam Goswami

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: BJP spokesperson (Media Cell) Rupam Goswami clarified that there would be a direct fight between BJP candidate Debasish Sarma and AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal in the Nagaon by-election. He said that Badruddin Ajmal, who had faced a humiliating defeat against Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in 2024, has emerged as a self-proclaimed contender, sidelining Rejaul Karim, who was initially considered the AIUDF candidate for the by-election.

Goswami was addressing a press meet at the Morigaon BJP office today. He added, “To take revenge for the loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal has been campaigning intensively in the constituency, which will help us more in the by-election to be held on October 6.”

With regard to BJP candidate Debasish Sarma, Rupam Goswami said that the candidate was warmly welcomed by people from religious minority communities in their localities.

He said the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state have been providing equal opportunities to people from religious minority communities under various government schemes.

Also Read: Nagaon bypoll: AIUDF chief Ajmal exudes confidence, mocks BJP and Congress candidates