Alleged Burglar, Wife and Two Gold Receivers Held in Guwahati House Theft Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested four persons, including an alleged burglar and two suspected receivers of stolen gold, in connection with a house burglary at Bhetapara.

The case was registered after Sunil Kumar Sah, a resident of Vidya Mandir Path, Bhetapara, lodged an FIR on September 8. According to the complaint, an unidentified person allegedly broke the grill of a bedroom window and entered the house on September 7 when no one was present.

The intruder allegedly broke open a steel almirah and locker and stole three pairs of gold earrings, a gold chain, a gold bracelet, a gold mangalsutra and Rs 20,000 in cash. Sah subsequently informed the police through the 112 emergency helpline.

During the investigation, police identified and apprehended alleged burglar Faruk Hussain alias Mela, 32, from Nagaon district along with his wife, Jimli Sultana, 26. Police alleged that Sultana helped conceal the stolen articles and assisted Hussain in evading arrest.

Based on Hussain’s alleged disclosure, police conducted raids in Nalbari and apprehended two suspected receivers of stolen gold, Tajmul Hussain alias Babli, 35, and Satish Power, 46. Police alleged that the duo received and melted the stolen gold.

Police recovered one piece of melted gold weighing 26 grams, Rs 4,70,180 allegedly earned from the stolen gold, seven Android mobile phones and two keypad mobile phones during the operation. Investigators are also looking into Faruk Hussain’s alleged links with cricket team. Police are examining allegations that proceeds from stolen property were invested in cricket-related activities.

Police further said the investigation revealed that the group was allegedly involved in burglaries using a similar modus operandi in various parts of Guwahati city.

Also Read: Hatigaon Police arrest two in house-breaking, theft case in Guwahati