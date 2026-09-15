Hatigaon Police arrest two in house-breaking, theft case in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police arrested two persons in connection with a house-breaking and theft case and recovered several suspected stolen items, police said.

The main accused was identified as Hafijul Ali alias Telsura, 20. Police alleged that he had broken into a residence and stolen mobile phones and bell-metal utensils. During the investigation, police recovered six mobile handsets, four bell-metal plates, three bowls, an Assamese bota, gold ornaments and other items.

A subsequent search of a scrap depot led to the recovery of 27.75 kg of suspected stolen copper wire. The depot owner, Nowshad Ali, was also arrested in connection with the case. Legal action was initiated, and further investigation was underway.

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