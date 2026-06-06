Alleged Quack Re-Arrested for Continuing Illegal Medical Practice Despite Bail

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man accused of illegally practising medicine and falsely presenting himself as a qualified medical professional has been booked once again after authorities alleged that he continued his activities despite being arrested in a similar case in 2023 and subsequently securing bail from the Gauhati High Court.

According to officials, a fresh case, Pragjyotishpur Police Station Case No. 65/2026, has been registered against Suman Purkayastha alias Suman Bhowmik under Sections 125, 234, 272, 318(4), 319(2), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 34 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019 and Section 28 of the Assam Medical Council Act, 1989.

The case was filled by Anti Quackery & Vigilance Officer, Assam Council ofMedical Registration, Govt. of Assam under Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR), which alleged that the accused had been operating a clinic and treating patients without possessing any recognized medical qualification or valid registration to practice modern medicine.

Officials stated that Purkayastha had earlier been arrested in 2023 on similar allegations of impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine illegally. During the course of the earlier investigation, authorities had reportedly found documents, signboards and promotional materials through which he allegedly portrayed himself as a specialist in “Lifestyle Medicine” and offered medical consultations to the public.

Although he was later granted bail by the Gauhati High Court, the complainant has alleged that he continued to engage in the same activities, thereby violating the conditions attached to his release. The ACMR claimed that despite repeated warnings and legal proceedings, the accused allegedly continued to diagnose patients, prescribe medicines and represent himself as a qualified medical practitioner.

The complaint further stated that the accused was neither registered with the Assam Council of Medical Registration nor recognized by the National Medical Commission to practice allopathic medicine. Authorities have alleged that his actions posed a serious threat to public health and safety, as unsuspecting patients could have been misled regarding his qualifications and professional status.

Following the registration of the latest case, police initiated an investigation and took the accused into custody. Investigators are expected to examine medical records, prescriptions, promotional materials and other documents allegedly linked to his practice.

Also Read: Assam: Quack practicing as medicine specialist for 23 years arrested