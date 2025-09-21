Allot land for Zubeen’s statue in Guwahati: AJYCP to Assam CM

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to allocate land in Guwahati for the installation of a life-size statue of the late cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

In an open letter signed by AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan, the youth body described Zubeen Garg as “Assam’s soul, invincible, artiste of the people, and epoch-making great hero.” The leaders expressed their deep sorrow over his demise and reiterated the need to commemorate his legacy in the state’s capital. The AJYCP urged the government to make necessary legal provisions and allot a suitable land for the statue’s erection, emphasising that such a tribute would reflect the collective respect and admiration the people of Assam hold for the late singer.

