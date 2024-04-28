Alumni association of Cotton Collegiate HS School felicitates meritorious students

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Cotton Collegiate HS School Alumni Association organized an event to felicitate the students who performed well in the HSLC examination this year on Saturday at the school auditorium.

Principal Rita Basumatari, Alumni Committee President Dr. Satendra Kumar Chowdhury, Executive President Farid Ahmed, and General Secretary Manoj Shaikia, alumni of IIT Guwahati Professor Debangraj Neog, and retired teachers Praful Barman and Ranu Borgohain were present at the function and expressed their happiness and said that the school will be able to repeat its glorious history.

Out of the 38 candidates who passed the HSLC examination this year, 32 passed in the first division, six in the second division, and eight students secured star marks. The school also achieved “A Plus” in the last Gunotsav.

In the past, the school’s alumni committee has taken several important initiatives, including arranging special lessons for the students, conducting educational workshops and tours, and distributing textbooks among the students. The school principal, Rita Basumatary, appreciated the continuous efforts of the alumni committee and thanked them.

Also Read: Assam: Meritorious students of HSLC examination felicitated (sentinelassam.com)