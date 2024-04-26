Assam: Meritorious students of HSLC examination felicitated

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of 22 meritorious students of Saint Thomas English School located at Dhalaibil here who have passed the recently declared HSLC examination with flying colours were felicitated at a public meeting held in the school premises with Sushil John Suren, father of the school in the chair on Thursday. Dilip Senapati, president of the SMC graced the programme as a chief guest. The meritorious students were accorded felicitation each with citation, gamosa and a packet of books. A series of cultural programmes were performed by the students of the school. The programme was attended by the guardians, parents, local residents and the teachers of the school.

