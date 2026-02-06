ALUMNI GROUP 'ECHOES OF THE HILLS' TO STAGE PLAY FOR SOCIAL CAUSE

Guwahati, Feb 2026: A unique initiative is taking shape in the city, as the alumni from the three schools from Shillong, Loreto Convent, Pine Mount School and St. Edmund's come together under the banner 'Echoes of the Hills' to serve the society. The group is staging a play, "A Wedding To Remember", enacted, scripted, conceptualised and directed by in-house talents from the three schools.

The play, scheduled to be staged at Sri Sri Damodaradeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sarkardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, on February 8, 2026, at 6:30 pm, aims to raise funds for social causes, including supporting children with special needs and environmental initiatives.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration in the North East is a testament to the spirit of camaraderie among the alumni of the three esteemed institutions. The proceeds from the play will be utilized for various social causes, and the group plans to organize similar events annually.

Doner Passes for the play will be available at the venue and the event is expected to be a grand success with the support of the alumni and the community. 🎭