Ambubachi Mela 2024: Naga Sadhus arrive at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite the incessant rains in Guwahati, along with several other regions, devotees have started arriving in the city. The preparations are underway for the festival, and the sadhus and tantriks continue to arrive in the city.

The annual Ambubachi Mela will begin on June 22 and end on June 26 this year. The temple management had informed them of the arrival of the Naga Sadhus at the temple premises. He also mentioned that the temple is expecting to see 30 lakh visitors in this edition of the religious festival.

Also Read: Assam: VIP darshan suspended during Ambubachi Mahayog Mela at Kamakhya Temple (sentinelassam.com)