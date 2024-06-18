Assam: VIP darshan suspended during Ambubachi Mahayog Mela at Kamakhya Temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the large crowds at this year’s Ambubachi Mahayog Mela, officials have announced the suspension of VIP darshan at the Kamakhya Temple from June 21 to June 30. The decision aims to prioritize the safety and experience of the general devotees attending the annual festival.

The Kamakhya Temple, a renowned pilgrimage site in Assam, draws thousands of devotees from across the country during the Ambubachi Mahayog Mela. Recognizing the significant influx of pilgrims, the temple authorities have decided to temporarily halt the issuance of VIP passes. A notice issued to concerned authorities stated, “We would like to inform you that so many devotees come to Ambubachi Mahayog Mela, and we are going to close our VIP Darshan from 21/06/2024 to 30/06/2024. Therefore, we request you not to issue any VIP passes from your office for those days. We hope that you will co-operate with us for this purpose.”

The suspension of VIP Darshan is intended to ensure that the resources and attention of the temple staff are directed towards managing the larger number of regular devotees expected during this period. The authorities emphasized the importance of this measure for maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all attendees.

The Ambubachi Mahayog Mela is one of the most significant events in the temple’s calendar, celebrating the annual menstruation course of the goddess Kamakhya. This festival attracts a diverse group of pilgrims, including ascetics, sadhus, and common devotees, who gather to seek blessings and participate in the spiritual activities.

Temple authorities are urging all devotees and concerned officials to cooperate fully with the temporary suspension of VIP privileges. They have assured that the decision was made in the best interest of all attendees.

