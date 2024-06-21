Ambubachi Mela 2024: No VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan from June 21 to 30

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metro DC office has notified that no VIP pass will be issued for the last ten days of June.

The notification issued by the DC office said, “In view of the Ambubachi Mela 2024 and the anticipated influx of lakhs of devotees attending this significant event, the issuance of VIP passes for Maa Kamakhya Darshan will be suspended from June 21, 2024, to June 30, 2024. Additionally, there will be no provision for the issuance of car passes from the district administration during this period. All departments concerned, organisations, and agencies are hereby requested to take note and comply accordingly.”

Also Read: Ambubachi Mela 2024: Naga Sadhus arrive at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)