Amguri Nabanirban Samittee Seeks PM’s Probe into Alleged Illegal Mining in Dikhow River

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Amguri Nabanirban Samittee (ANS) has written to the Prime Minister of India, seeking registration of a case against contractors and government officials over alleged illegal soil mining from the Dikhow River near Nazira town in Assam's Sivasagar district.

In its letter, the organisation alleged that illegal soil extraction from the river has been taking place since the 2021 financial year for the construction of embankments under the Mukhyamantri Mathauri Pakikaran Achani.

According to the complaint, the Nazira Territorial Road Division is implementing embankment projects along stretches from Sundarpukhuri to Upper Nazira and from Upper Nazira to A.T. Road. The initial allocations for the three projects were Rs 489.609 lakh, Rs 465.89175 lakh and Rs 400.92 lakh, respectively.

The organisation claimed that around Rs 6 crore had been spent on the embankments in the name of soil filling, while soil was allegedly extracted illegally and secretly from the Dikhow River. It further alleged that the activity had caused significant damage to residents living along the riverbanks.

The letter also referred to previous complaints submitted over the matter and alleged that the Assam government had not taken action against those involved. Photographs of embankments reportedly damaged by floods were attached to the application.

The organisation also urged the Prime Minister to initiate steps for the confiscation of movable and immovable properties allegedly disproportionate to the income of the officials and contractors concerned.

The allegations could not be independently verified.

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