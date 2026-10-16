Amit Shah Applauds Assam CM for Decisive Crackdown on Drug Networks

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state police for their sustained crackdown on drug networks, which has resulted in 945 arrests, registration of 547 cases and seizure of narcotics worth over Rs 182 crore.

Describing the action as "a decisive blow to drug networks", Shah said the sustained campaign reflected the government's resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks, target their financial foundations and safeguard the country's youth.

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister congratulated Sarma and the Assam Police for their efforts under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, highlighting the scale of enforcement action undertaken across the state.

According to the figures shared by Shah, updated till October 13, the authorities have raided 703 drug hotspots, while properties worth nearly Rs 31 crore are under attachment proceedings.

The crackdown has also led to the execution of 73 non-bailable warrants and the apprehension of 47 absconders, including 10 from other states.

In addition, proposals under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act have been processed against 157 persons, with the cases under process.

The state has also intensified enforcement against tobacco-related violations, with 2,229 raids conducted under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Authorities inspected 3,662 business establishments and issued 2,844 challans. As part of preventive measures, 2,943 educational institutions have been surveyed to identify tobacco-, drug- and alcohol-free zones, while 633 awareness programmes have engaged 1,12,532 citizens and students.

The campaign has also targeted illicit liquor, with 1,34,539 litres, including Indian-made foreign liquor and other illicit liquor, seized or destroyed. (IANS)

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