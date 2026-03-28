Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis to Campaign in Assam This Week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off a high-profile BJP campaign blitz in Assam on Friday, beginning with a roadshow in Guwahati in support of Central Guwahati LAC candidate Vijay Gupta.

The roadshow starts at Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and is expected to draw large crowds in the heart of the city. Shah will also hold closed-door strategy sessions with senior state BJP leaders during the visit.

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