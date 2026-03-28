Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis to Campaign in Assam This Week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off a high-profile BJP campaign blitz in Assam on Friday, beginning with a roadshow in Guwahati in support of Central Guwahati LAC candidate Vijay Gupta.
The roadshow starts at Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and is expected to draw large crowds in the heart of the city. Shah will also hold closed-door strategy sessions with senior state BJP leaders during the visit.
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On March 29, Shah moves his campaign trail to North Assam. He will address a rally at Dhekiajuli TE Football Ground in Sonitpur district in support of minister Ashok Singhal, followed by a second rally at Chamata HS School Playground in Tihu, Nalbari, backing minister Chandramohan Patowary.
Shah is then scheduled to return to Barak Valley on April 2. According to sources at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, he will campaign in Cachar district for Rajdeep Roy and in Sribhumi district for Krishnendu Paul.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two rallies on March 31. He will campaign for BJP candidate Prithiraj Rabha at Tezpur Collegiate Field in Sonitpur, and then travel to Golaghat to support Degaon LAC candidate Mridul Kumar Dutta at Balijan Bagisha Playground.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also campaign in Assam on the same day. He is scheduled to address election rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh, lending support to BJP candidates Hitendra Nath Goswami and Prasanta Phukan, respectively.
Fadnavis is expected to return to Mumbai the same evening after completing his campaign engagements.