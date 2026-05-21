Amrit Bharat Express records strong passenger response in NFR zone

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said its Amrit Bharat Express services originating from Assam and West Bengal recorded strong passenger patronage and high occupancy levels since their introduction in January 2026.

NFR stated that seven pairs of Amrit Bharat Express trains operating from Kamakhya, Dibrugarh, Alipurduar Junction and New Jalpaiguri to destinations across the country received significant passenger response, with several services recording occupancy above 100 per cent.

The Kamakhya-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express registered utilisation of up to 136 per cent, while the Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar service recorded occupancy exceeding 140 per cent on multiple trips.

According to NFR, the trains carried more than 1.78 lakh passengers and generated earnings exceeding Rs 23 crore. The railway zone said the services have improved connectivity between the Northeast and other regions while supporting tourism and regional development, stated a press release.

Also Read: NFR welcomes Vande Bharat Sleeper & Amrit Bharat Express services