Assam: NFR welcomes Vande Bharat Sleeper & Amrit Bharat Express services

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway witnessed the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on January 17 and the Amrit Bharat Express trains on January 18, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major boost to long-distance rail connectivity in the region.

People gathered in large numbers at stations including Moranhat, Furkating, Lumding, Jagirod, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri to welcome the inaugural runs, with traditional cultural programmes, folk music and dance adding to the celebrations.

Passengers appreciated the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express for its modern amenities, enhanced safety features and improved overnight comfort, while the Amrit Bharat Express was welcomed for offering affordable and comfortable travel options. The strong public response reflected growing demand for improved rail services, as NFR continued its efforts towards modernization and better passenger experience, stated a press release.

Also read: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's Grand Welcome in Assam