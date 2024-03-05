AMRUT Mitra: An initiative regarding Women for Water, Water for Women

Guwahati: AMRUT Mitra, Women for Water, Water for Women was initiated on February 7, 2024 by AMRUT, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in order to envisage the involvement of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in different aspects of water management such as water demand management, activities. In this regard, AMRUT, Assam in collaboration with DAY-NULM, Assam has taken up the initiative with a proposal of 18 projects which includes 6 water supply projects, 4 park projects and 8 rejuvenation of water bodies projects in Nagaon, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Hailakandi, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, Biswanath Chariali and Karimganj which shall be rolled out on March 5.

According to a statement, the SHGs will conduct a public awareness campaign for information, education & communication (IEC) about the AMRUT water supply scheme. They shall convince potential consumers to agree to have a connection installed in his/her household, helping the consumers to fill up application forms etc. and collect necessary required documents.

Further, the following works shall be designated to the AMRUT, Mitras. To ensure that every household has access to a tap with an assured supply of water and carrying out Monthly Water Meter readings, generating a water bill and handing it over to the consumer of HSC. They will help the consumer in on-the-spot collection of water bills through a Point of Sale (POS) machine via a Bank payment gateway. Testing of Quality of water supplied by the mission on a periodic basis and they will be the first point of contact for Consumer Grievance -Redressal. They will test the quality of water in the rejuvenated water bodies and monitor the quality of green and open spaces under the mission alongside the maintenance of greenery, and parks according to the statement, stated a press release.

