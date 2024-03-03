Guwahati Jal Board tests water distribution network in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board on Saturday announced the flushing and testing of its distribution network. They mentioned that the initiative will be carried out in Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, GS Road, BK Kakoti, RK Mission, AK Azad Road, Dilip Huzuri Path, Duwarika Nagar, Rupkonwar Path/Junaki Path, Rupkonwar Colony, Zakir Hussain Road, Hengrabari, Ganeshhuri, etc., areas of the city. They added that leaks might occur during the testing, and the same will be rectified immediately.

