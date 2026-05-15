Amul milk price hike hits Guwahati residents as cost of living, food inflation rise

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Guwahati are beginning to feel the impact of the latest price hike in Amul milk, with many expressing concern over the growing burden of rising household expenses and food inflation.

The revised prices came into effect on Thursday morning, prompting reactions from consumers and retailers across the city.

According to local retailers, the price of Amul Gold has increased by Rs 3 per litre, while Amul Shakti has become costlier by Rs 2 per litre.

Apart from milk, residents said the prices of eggs and several essential grocery items have also increased in local markets over the past few days, putting additional pressure on family budgets already strained by inflation.

Speaking to this reporter, several residents voiced frustration over the repeated rise in the prices of daily necessities.

“Every few days, the prices of essential commodities are increasing, but our income remains the same,” a resident said.

Another resident said milk is an essential item for children and elderly family members and that continuous price hikes were making it difficult for ordinary households to manage monthly expenses. Retailers, meanwhile, said they had no option but to pass on the increased prices after wholesale rates and supply chain costs went up.

A local grocer said shopkeepers often face public anger despite having no role in fixing prices.

“Customers blame us when prices rise, but we are also struggling with higher purchase costs,” the grocer said.

With no immediate relief in sight, many families said they are now being forced to cut down on daily consumption and rethink household spending priorities amid the rising cost of living.

Also Read: Mother Dairy, Amul hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today