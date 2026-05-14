Mother Dairy, Amul hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today

NEW DELHI: Milk prices are set to rise across India from May 14, with both major dairy brands - Mother Dairy and Amul - announcing an increase of Rs 2 per litre on their fresh milk variants, citing higher procurement and production costs.

Mother Dairy said the price revision was necessitated by a sustained rise of nearly 6 per cent in farmer procurement prices over the past year. The company described the increase as only a partial pass-through of the higher costs and said it aimed to maintain a balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests. According to the revised Delhi-NCR rates, token milk will now cost Rs 58 per litre, full cream milk Rs 72, toned milk Rs 60, double-toned milk Rs 54, cow milk Rs 62, and Pro Milk Rs 72. The company also stated that nearly 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation is passed on to farmers and procurement, supporting rural livelihoods and ensuring stable milk supply. It added that the previous price hike was undertaken in April 2025.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, also announced a nationwide increase of Rs 2 per litre across major milk variants and packs. The federation said the hike translates to a 2.5 to 3.5 per cent rise in retail prices, which it claimed remains lower than average food inflation. GCMMF attributed the revision to rising input costs, including cattle feed, packaging material and fuel. The cooperative further stated that its member unions had increased payments to milk producers by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat, marking a 3.7 per cent increase over the past year.

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