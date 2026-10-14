Andhra Police Probe Himashree's Death, Record Family Statements in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-member Andhra Pradesh Police team visited Panikhaiti Outpost in Assam on Tuesday and recorded statements from the family of 20-year-old Himashree Boro, whose body was recovered near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh.

The officers gathered information from Boro's mother and other relatives as part of the ongoing investigation into her death.

A family member said the police had assured them of a thorough investigation.

"The Andhra Pradesh Police team came here for an inquiry and took information from Himashree's mother and other family members. We shared whatever information we had with them," the family member said.

The family lodged an FIR at a Government Railway Police (GRP) station on Monday, naming five people they suspected of involvement in the case: Govinda Reddy, Ajinur Hossain, Sumitra Deori, Jyoti Choudhury and Avinash. The allegations against them have not been established.

Explaining the family's suspicions, a relative alleged that Choudhury, who was part of the dance troupe, had encouraged Boro to travel alone, while Avinash had helped her board the train.

"If Jyoti had not encouraged Himashree, she would not have had the courage to travel alone from there," the family member said.

The family also questioned statements allegedly made by Reddy, the event manager, after Boro went missing and her body was subsequently found.

"When the report about Himashree going missing came out, Govinda Reddy said that she was there and would be found. But when her dead body was found, he said she had been raped and assaulted and made other such statements," the family member alleged.

Boro, a student of B Borooah College in Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam with an Assam dance troupe. She went missing on October 6 while returning to Guwahati aboard the Dibrugarh Vivek Express. Her body was later recovered near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, and the allegations made by the family have yet to be substantiated.

Also Read: Assam CM Vows Thorough Investigation into Dancer Himashree Boro's Death