Assam CM Vows Thorough Investigation into Dancer Himashree Boro's Death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met the bereaved family of dancer Himashree Boro and assured them that the state government would pursue the case to establish the facts surrounding her death in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the Assam government was coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh government and the Union Ministry of Railways to ensure a thorough investigation. He also said he had written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a proper inquiry into the incident.

"To participate in a cultural event, our Himashree Boro died. Since the family and the public have doubts regarding this incident, we have sent the Assam Police IGP to investigate the entire incident. Today, I met the grieving family and expressed my condolences.

"I have already written letters to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu requesting that this incident be investigated, and I will keep following up on the news so that a proper investigation can take place. Today, I came to Chapaidong to express my condolences to the aggrieved family and had a conversation with them," Sarma said.

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