Anganwadi workers and helpers stage massive protest in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of Anganwadi workers and helpers participated in a massive protest at Chachal in Guwahati on Monday demanding wages in place of remuneration. The police arrested a large number of protesters from near the secretariat in a bid to control the situation.

The Assam Anganwadi Worker-Helper Union had called for this protest on Sunday citing that even though the organisation has been staging regular protests in front of the Directorate of Women and Child Welfare since 1 February, the authorities concerned did not pay heed to the problems faced by them. They also mentioned that even though multiple MLAs tried to bring up this topic in the Assembly, the finance minister of the state Ajanta Neog avoided the topic and failed to solve their problems.

Representatives from among 30000 Anganwadi workers and helpers of the state took part in this massive protest in Guwahati. The protesters engaged in sloganeering and displayed posters highlighting their demands and asking the government to resolve the same as soon as possible.

The Tai Ahom Satra Santha and the Silsako Uched Protirodhe Sanstha also staged their protests in Chachal on Monday. The protests however led a massive traffic congestion on the road connecting Narengi and Six Mile.

