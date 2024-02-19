Assam: Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in Biswanath Chariali Stage Non-Cooperation Program Demanding Rights and Recognition

BISWANATH: Anganwadi workers and helpers in Biswanath Chariali, Assam, stood up for their rights. They held a non-cooperation event at the Sakomotha Child Development Project Office and Biswanath Project Office. The Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers' Association, Biswanath district unit, led the action. Their mission was to highlight the workers' long-standing needs.
Slogans filled the air. Protestors demanded their rights be acknowledged and their requests addressed. One major demand was to treat Anganwadi workers and helpers as regular employees. They believe this will bring better job security and benefits.
Another point the demonstrators emphasized was the raising of their monthly wages. They are arguing for Rs. 12,000 for both workers and helpers. They underline the importance of decent pay for their vital community work.
The protestors want to discuss subsidy payments with the government. To them, adequate subsidies are a major part of performing their duties effectively. Calls for a one-time assistance fund for retired and mini-workers shed light on their concerns about the well-being of their colleagues who have committed their lives to this essential service.
The protestors are firm in their stand. They insist they won't stop until what they want is achieved. Their demands don't just represent personal interests, but the well-being of Anganwadi workers and helpers statewide.
A strong message was conveyed to the authorities by activists and helpers. The start, they say, is their non-cooperation program. The movement spans the entire state, hinting at unity. People from different areas are working together. Their goals are clear: recognition, fair pay, and better working conditions. It's not just about Biswanath Chariali - it affects the entire state.
As their program grows, the government looks for ways to answer the worries of the Anganwadi workers and helpers. What happens with these protests could shape the future of this vital workforce. It could influence rules that affect their lives and their ability to help communities grow.
