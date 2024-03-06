Anganwadi workers continue protests in Guwahati city

Guwahati: The Assam State Anganwadi Workers-Assistants' Union continued their protests against the state government's inaction towards increasing the wages of the Anganwadi workers and helpers. They continued their sit-in protest at Chachal in Guwahati, demanding that the government take the necessary action.

Earlier, in a statement issued by the Assam State Anganwadi Workers-Assistants' Union, president Joymoti and general secretary Indira Newar mentioned that members of the union have been staging continuous protests under the open sky, irrespective of day or night, since February 26 at the protest grounds in Chachal, Guwahati. The protesters had also handed over memoranda to officials at different levels, highlighting their problems and demands, but to no avail. They also alleged that the departmental minister had bluntly disagreed with the demands for wage hikes after announcing that their problems would be solved through discussions.

