Assam Anganwadi workers threaten to continue agitation in state

staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Anganwadi Workers-Assistants' Union has alleged that the state government has deceived them in the name of carrying out discussions and that they will continue their protests with double the aggression.

In a statement issued by the Assam State Anganwadi Workers-Assistants' Union president Joymoti and general secretary Indira Newar mentioned that members of the union have been staging continuous protests under the open sky irrespective of day or night since February 26 at the protest grounds in Chachal of Guwahati. The protesters had also handed over memorandums to officials at different levels highlighting their problems and demands but to no avail.

Following this, a meeting took place between the representatives of the union and the departmental minister. But the minister said that there would be no increment in their remuneration, which the union called an extremely deceptive step to first call them for a meeting, then decline their primary demand. And in response to this action, the union announced that they will undertake more aggressive protests from now on till their demands are met by the authorities, in the statement.

